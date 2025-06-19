Rampant drug, vape use by youth become crisis, demands urgent action - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The worsening issue of drug abuse and rampant vape usage among Malaysian youths is no longer a fringe issue but has escalated into a national crisis, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He warned that the dangers of drugs and vaping, particularly products laced with narcotics, cannot be overstated, as both have become gateways to addiction, mental health deterioration, school dropouts, criminal behaviour, and, in some cases, irreversible health damage or even death.

“When our youths, who are the future of this nation, fall prey to these threats, the very fabric of our society is at risk,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed alarm over the rising trend of drug and vape abuse among youths, particularly Malay youths, urging a comprehensive solution involving various approaches, including counselling and dakwah (religious outreach).

Lee stressed that the time for awareness campaigns alone has passed, emphasising the need for firm, visible, and results-oriented action, including stricter enforcement against the sale and distribution of vape products, especially those targeted at children and teenagers, which should include regular raids and surveillance of online platforms and retail outlets.

“Mandatory certification and regulation of all vaping devices and liquids, including clear labelling and health warnings, must be implemented. Additionally, all illegal and non-compliant products must be banned and seized,” he said.

He also called for stricter laws and penalties for those who produce, import, or sell vape liquids containing banned substances or market them to minors, stressing that enforcement efforts must be complemented by early intervention and rehabilitation programmes for students and young adults caught with drugs or illegal vape products.

Other than that, Lee said a whole-of-society approach, including schools, parents, religious institutions, civil society, and the media, to create a culture that actively rejects drugs and vaping.

“Failure to act now will have grave long-term consequences, and the country will continue to see rising numbers of youths succumbing to addiction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rural Consumers and Ecology Association of Malaysia (RURAL Malaysia) secretary-general Anuar Mahmod urged the government to reinstate the Generational End Game (GEG) provision in the 2023 Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill to safeguard future generations.

He said the government must resist all forms of pressure from tobacco and vape industry lobbyists and protect rural youth, who remain the most vulnerable and least shielded in this crisis.

“This is not just about legislation. This is about making history, about saving a generation from a lifelong addiction that begins with a single puff. RURAL Malaysia stands firmly with the people. We will not back down. We must win,” he said.