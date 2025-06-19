Caught in record time after robbing gold shop with chilli powder in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: A robber was arrested before he could even turn the corner on the street of a gold shop he had just fled from at Jalan Pandak Mayah 5, Kuah in Langkawi today.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said in the roberry at about 11.48 am, the 45-year-old local man entered the shop wearing a face mask.

“During the robbery, the 69-year-old owner and his 60-year-old wife were inside the shop. The suspect threw chilli powder at the victim’s wife and proceeded to smash the jewellery display glass with a machete.

“The suspect then fled but was chased down by the goldsmith and several bystanders,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was arrested about a 300-metre dash from the gold shop by policemen on patrol in the vicinity.

“The gold (jewellery) looted was estimated at RM50,000. The suspect has been detained for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code (robbery and causing grievous harm),” he said.