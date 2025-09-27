Anwar dismisses claims Madani government is against Islam as baseless

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has firmly rejected baseless allegations that the Madani Government is against Islam.

He stressed that the opposition is deliberately exploiting religious issues for political gain.

Speaking at the 27th Reformasi anniversary of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Anwar criticised the attitude of several opposition leaders.

He said they had resorted to using religion as a cover to attack the government with abusive words and wild accusations.

“I rarely comment on individuals, but when I heard a Member of Parliament claim that ‘our dignity has been tarnished’, I had to ask - during their time in government, when PAS was part of the administration, was gambling reduced or increased?,” he said.

Anwar urged them not to speak based on whims while using religion as a cover when the reality tells a different story.

He stated that he was open to criticism made in good faith to improve morals in line with the Madani concept.

However, he rejected any accusation portraying the government as being anti-Islam.

“Where are we against Islam? We have increased allocations for Islamic development, supported tahfiz schools, and provided opportunities for huffaz students to further their studies at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes,” he said.

He contrasted his administration’s record with that of the previous Perikatan Nasional government on Islamic issues.

Anwar stated that the PN administration had failed to strengthen the Islamic agenda while increasing the number of special gambling draws.

“Compare the MADANI Government with PN,” he said during his speech.

He questioned what Islamic programmes PN implemented through the Ministry of Education.

Anwar highlighted that gambling activities increased under PN, with the number of special draws raised to 22.

He noted that PAS has been spared from criticism despite the increase happening during its time in government.

The Prime Minister said the reform movement teaches people to voice criticism based on facts.

He emphasised that this approach is preferable to labelling others as infidels or hypocrites without evidence.

“We teach the people to have the courage to denounce corruption, not to use religion to deceive them,” he added.

Anwar stressed that the MADANI Government will continue to uphold Islamic values through clean and just governance.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the people’s welfare and well-being.

Also present were Melaka PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh.

He declared that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been granted complete freedom to operate without any political interference.

Anwar firmly stated that the government would not shield any ministers, deputy ministers, or officials involved in corrupt practices.

“If there are ministers, deputy ministers or anyone in this government involved in corruption, we will not protect them,” he said.

He emphasised that all assets stolen through corruption must be returned to the Malaysian people.

The Prime Minister further outlined the government’s commitment to strengthening national unity by rejecting racial politics.

He promised to ensure balanced development across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, including upgrading dilapidated schools and accelerating basic infrastructure projects.

Anwar also highlighted plans to encourage strategic investments, particularly in the semiconductor sector in Penang, Sarawak, and Sabah.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s aspiration to become a significant player in emerging technologies.

“This country must be led with determination, hard work and trust, not with rhetoric or hatred,” he asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming that the Malaysia MADANI concept is designed to benefit all citizens, irrespective of race or religion.

Anwar earlier officiated the new headquarters of the Melaka PKR State Leadership Council. – Bernama