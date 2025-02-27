Anwar has audience with Sultan of Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar, Kedah.

In a Facebook post, Anwar shared that he had the opportunity to brief the Sultan on national and Kedah’s development, as well as discuss matters concerning the well-being and welfare of the people.

“After the audience, I joined His Royal Highness and Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Ibni Sultan Sallehuddin, the Raja Muda of Kedah, for lunch.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala for the well-being of the Sultan, the Sultanah, and the entire royal family. Daulat Tuanku,“ he said.