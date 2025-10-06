Anwar hosts luncheon for visiting Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Seri Perdana.

Anwar and Shehbaz arrived together in the same car at 12.55 pm and were greeted with Welcome to Malaysia chants by students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11 (3).

A group of dancers from Istana Budaya performed a welcoming dance for the distinguished guests.

Also in attendance were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil were present at the luncheon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also attended the event.

Earlier, Shehbaz was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex and held a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

Shehbaz and his delegation arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation.

According to a statement issued by Wisma Putra, Shehbaz’s visit to Malaysia serves as a reciprocal gesture to Anwar’s official visit to Pakistan in October 2024.

This exchange reflects the deepening ties between the two nations.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and foster stronger cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Malaysia and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1957.

Their ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019.

In 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Pakistan reached RM8.07 billion (USD1.76 billion).

This represents an increase of 25.5% from the previous year.

Malaysia’s main exports to Pakistan include palm oil, petroleum and chemical products.

Imports from Pakistan consist of agricultural produce, textiles, apparel, footwear and petroleum products. – Bernama