MAWILLA 2 jetty project in Sandakan to be completed by May 2026

SANDAKAN: The construction of the Naval Region 2 Headquarters (MAWILLA 2) jetty is expected to be completed by May 2026 according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He stated that the RM122.9 million project which began in 2022 has now reached 75 per cent completion.

The new 300-metre jetty will support the headquarters in strengthening its operational preparedness.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised the project’s importance as MAWILLA 2 oversees naval defence in the South China Sea, Sulawesi Sea, and Sulu Sea.

“The jetty is planned to accommodate the increase or deployment of ships to the headquarters,” he told reporters after inspecting the construction site.

He explained that from a planning perspective, 20 naval ships are needed at the headquarters to ensure effective operations in safeguarding these strategic waters.

Regarding the 17th Sabah State Election, Mohamed Khaled said the Malaysian Armed Forces were prepared for any eventuality.

“But for now, the situation does not require the military to be directly involved,” he added.

He advised that the democratic process must be carried out responsibly without creating situations that could affect national security.

Mohamed Khaled is on a two-day official working visit to Sandakan which began yesterday.

During his visit, he also inspected several projects under the MADANI Economy Programme including a kelulut honey production site and a smart zero-carbon hydroponic project. – Bernama