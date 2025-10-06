CIDB to build construction academy and new branch in Melaka

MELAKA: The Works Ministry, through the Construction Industry Development Board, will establish Akademi Binaan Malaysia and a new CIDB branch in Melaka to strengthen skills training in the local construction industry.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said a strategic location covering 2.023 hectares is currently being identified to facilitate the construction of the training and technology centre for contractors in Melaka.

CIDB has been and is currently identifying a suitable location to build these two important facilities as they will greatly benefit contractors and construction industry workers in Melaka.

Many contractors currently have to travel to Tampoi, Johor or Kuala Lumpur for training at existing ABM centres.

The new centre will provide easier access for contractors because Melaka falls within the Southern Region zone.

Ahmad spoke to reporters after attending the 2025 Construction Career Aspirations Programme organised by CIDB at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

The event was officiated by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and was also attended by CIDB Chief Executive Zainora Zainal.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the government remains committed to ensuring that Building Information Modelling laboratories across all 14 states can be implemented.

An allocation of around 40 million ringgit has been requested under Budget 2026 to complete all the laboratories along with two special projects under the Public Works Department.

He said the BIM technology enables project design and implementation to be carried out interactively in 3D from the planning to the maintenance phase.

This technology directly reduces design clashes, saves costs, and improves structural safety and accuracy.

BIM is not just a design technology used for buildings but can also be applied in road and highway projects such as the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway.

With BIM, thousands of design errors that usually occur due to utility overlaps can be avoided, which in turn reduces construction costs. – Bernama