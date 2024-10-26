Anwar hosts luncheon in honour of visiting Ethiopian PM Abiy

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of his visiting Ethiopian counterpart, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali at Seri Perdana.

Abiy, who is here for his maiden official visit to Malaysia, arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at around 10 am.

Apart from the Ethiopian delegation, the luncheon was also attended by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Earlier, Anwar and Abiy held a bilateral meeting and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ethiopia was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in the African continent in 2023, with the trade balance in Malaysia’s favour.

Trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia was recorded at RM446.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia amounting to RM358.6 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia include electrical and electronic products; palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products; chemicals and chemical-based products; as well as textiles, clothing and footwear.