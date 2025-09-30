Anwar Ibrahim accepts Oxford University lecture invitation

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has accepted an invitation to deliver a lecture at Oxford University.

The invitation came from the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies during a courtesy call at Seri Perdana.

Anwar announced his acceptance through a Facebook post following the meeting with the OCIS Board of Trustees.

The delegation included former President of Turkiye Dr Abdullah Gul and former Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Sabah.

Also present were OCIS Director Dr Farhan Nizami and OCIS Fellow Datuk Dr Afifi al-Akiti.

Discussions focused on economic developments and international relations within the Islamic world.

Participants exchanged views on fostering dialogue between Islamic nations and Western countries.

The conversation also addressed strengthening understanding of Islamic economics and markets.

Anwar will deliver his lecture at Oxford University at a mutually suitable time. – Bernama