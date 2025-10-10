Anwar Ibrahim launches new book on justice and reform in postnormal times

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest book titled ‘Rethinking Ourselves: Justice, Reform, and Ignorance in Postnormal Times’ will be officially launched.

Anwar announced this development through a Facebook post today.

He expressed hope that this literary work will inspire deep reflection on our contemporary world and the necessary changes for a better future.

“Hopefully this work will inspire us to reflect deeply on the world we live in, as well as the meaningful changes we need to bring about in order to build a more just, humane and ethical future,“ he said.

The Prime Minister previously dedicated time to personally sign copies of his newest publication.

This book represents Anwar’s latest contribution to political and philosophical discourse amid current global challenges. – Bernama