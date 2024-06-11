Anwar invites Jiangsu Longda to expand business into Malaysia

SHANGHAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended an invitation to Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co Ltd to expand its business into Malaysia.

Based in China’s Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, the company is a leading manufacturer specialising in superalloys, which are essential for high-demand industries such as aerospace, gas turbines, and petrochemicals.

Anwar had extended the invitation following his meeting with the company’s founder, Pu Yi Long.

Also present was Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“I am impressed by the company’s work in producing high-temperature alloys for major aerospace players,” Anwar said after the 30-minute meeting.

The Prime Minister said Jiangsu Longda’s presence in Malaysia will strengthen the nation’s position as a key player in the global aerospace industry, boosting Malaysia’s local supply chain and creating high-skilled jobs.

Anwar is currently on a working visit to China from Nov 4 to 7 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE).

Aside from Tengku Zafrul, members of his delegation include Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.