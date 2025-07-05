Proton targets over 2,000 monthly sales for new X50 SUV

SHAH ALAM: Proton Holdings Bhd aims to sell at least “two thousand plus” units of the “all-new” Proton X50 per month when it launches.

Deputy chief executive officer of Proton Edar, Zhang Qiang, said that with the newly upgraded features, the new Proton X50 model would continue to be the nation’s best-selling B-segment SUV. “We are targeting to sell at least 2,000 plus units of this new Proton X50 per month,” he told reporters after the pre-launch of the latest Proton X50 model at Setia City Mall, Shah Alam today.

Zhang said Proton Edar will start to accept bookings for the X50 new models, targeting 10,000 units before the official launch sometime this month.

The new X50 comes with a bold new design and now features Malay language voice recognition. It is available in the executive, premium, and flagship variants, with the overall new add-on features valued at more than RM10,000.

Since its debut in 2020, the Proton X50 has redefined the SUV segment in Malaysia, with over 140,000 units sold, positioning it as the nation’s best-selling B-segment SUV for five consecutive years. - Bernama