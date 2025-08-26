Anwar launches CD:NXT to train 5,000 youths for AI jobs

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday called on Malaysians to embrace industries and technologies once unthinkable, as he launched CD:NXT, CelcomDigi’s flagship talent development initiative aimed at preparing 5,000 youths for an AI-driven digital economy.

Positioning Malaysia’s people as the nation’s strongest asset, Anwar said the future of work lies in mastering disciplines such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and cybersecurity, which will determine Malaysia’s place in the global economy.

“In elevating the nation’s dignity, all citizens must be mobilised to focus on development — including industries and activities not even discussed 30 years ago,” he said.

Anwar lauded CelcomDigi’s move to invest in youth training, describing it as the practical way to “raise both the ceiling and the floor” for the workforce.

“If the ceiling rises but the floor remains the same, wages will stagnate, training will remain outdated, and our capabilities will be hindered.

“This initiative is about lifting both, so Malaysians are not left behind,” he said at the launch, held at the CelcomDigi Hub in Subang Jaya.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, CelcomDigi chairman Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz, and CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi.

Anwar added that digital ambitions cannot succeed without good governance, stressing that combating corruption is vital even if difficult.

CD:NXT is designed to nurture future digital leaders through three main programmes:

*The Young Talent Programme (YTP): A two-year pathway for high-potential graduates to build skills in AI, cybersecurity, cloud engineering and sustainability.

* UniConnects: A bridge between universities and industry to align academic curricula with digital workforce needs.

* The Student Ambassador Programme: Empowering students to drive innovation-focused projects and advocate for digital inclusion within their communities.

Idham said CD:NXT reflects CelcomDigi’s long-term commitment to build “AI-native, industry-ready, future-focused” Malaysians.

“The strength of a digital nation lies in its people. These young talents will not only join our workforce but drive the industry forward,” he said.

The first cohort of 20 individuals was unveiled yesterday, selected from 3,600 applicants, and will now begin their two-year training journey.

After the launch, Anwar toured the CelcomDigi AI Experience Centre (AiX), an innovation hub showcasing 61 AI solutions across key sectors, 25 of which are already being piloted with Malaysian enterprises.