Anwar, Macron hold bilateral meeting at G20 Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“During this meeting, we expressed our commitment to continue to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

“It covers the fields of trade, investment, tourism and defence as well as cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he told Malaysian reporters here on Monday.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also held a bilateral meeting with the the French President in conjunction with the G20 Summit held at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) today.

Anwar and Macron discussed Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair 2025 and the Malaysian prime minister expressed his appreciation to Macron for his support through the ASEAN-France Development Cooperation.

In addition, the two leaders also had time to discuss the genocide that occurred in Palestine which requires a ceasefire as soon as possible and the cooperation of all parties to end the suffering of the people there.

Also present during the meeting was Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.