Anwar makes courtesy call on President El-Sisi in Cairo

CAIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid a courtesy call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace as part of his official visit to Egypt.

In a statement on Sunday, Anwar said that he and El-Sisi had comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“We explored opportunities across multiple key sectors, including investment, trade, palm oil, the halal industry, education, tourism, health, and the development of natural resources and renewable energy.

“I conveyed Malaysia’s appreciation for Egypt’s support in our participation in BRICS, underscoring our shared commitment to fostering greater economic collaboration and sustainable development,” he said in the statement, issued just after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Anwar said they also turned their attention to the pressing and deeply concerning situation in Palestine, recognising Egypt’s significant efforts, alongside Qatar and the United States, in seeking a resolution to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the aggression of the Zionist regime.

He said they also shared a deep concern over the escalating conflict in Lebanon, which threatens broader regional stability.

Anwar said he and El-Sisi agreed on the urgent need for both nations to take a more proactive and resolute stance to halt the violence, safeguard lives and uphold the principles of universal justice.

“Praying that ties between Malaysia and Egypt will continue to grow stronger for the mutual benefit of our people,” he added.