Anwar meets UK Prime Minister Sir Keir

LONDON: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is meeting his United Kingdom counterpart Sir Keir Starmer here on Wednesday.

Anwar, who arrived here on Tuesday for a five-day working visit to the United Kingdom, was received by Starmer at his office at No. 10, Downing Street at 1 pm (9 pm Malaysian time).

Anwar and Starmer then led their respective delegations at a bilateral meeting, focusing on strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Anwar is accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland Datuk Zakri Jaafar.

During the meeting, both leaders are expected to touch on various bilateral and international issues.

Later in the day, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, will attend a product launch by YTL Group UK.

UK is Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner in Europe, with the total trade between them amounting to RM15.30 billion (US$3.34 billion) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Meanwhile, Starmer told Anwar that the UK and Malaysia have a close and historic relationship, and he was delighted to welcome his counterpart to his office today.

“Can I extend a warm welcome to you here at Downing Street? To have this opportunity for a meeting just six months into my premiership, it was really important for me.

“Our modern and dynamic partnership is underpinned by areas of shared cooperation, from trade and investment to education, and our ties are stronger than ever,” Starmer said.

He said the UK is a great place to do business, adding that he was pleased Malaysian companies continue to invest in the country.

“On top of that, both countries’ shared commitment to net zero ambitions and clean energy will support future growth in both our countries.

“As a dialogue partner to ASEAN, the UK supports Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship. We are committed to building a strong UK-ASEAN partnership, underpinned by our respect for ASEAN’s role in maintaining a prosperous, peaceful Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The UK and Malaysia also share deep defence links; both countries are part of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) along with Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.