Anwar opens 19th ASEAN transnational crime meeting in Melaka

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially opened the 19th ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on Transnational Crime and Related Meetings here today.

He arrived at the venue at 4.35 pm and was welcomed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail before proceeding inside with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the meetings began with the Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime ahead of the main ministerial session chaired by Saifuddin.

This year’s meeting holds special significance as the ASEAN Plan of Action to Combat Transnational Crime 2016-2025 expires at year’s end, requiring adoption of a new action plan for 2026-2035.

Key initiatives expected for finalisation include establishing the SOMTC Working Group on Anti-Money Laundering and endorsing the ASEAN Border Management Cooperation Roadmap.

Ministers will also ratify several ASEAN Leaders’ Declarations covering cross-border law enforcement and money laundering prevention.

The meeting further serves as a platform to strengthen political support for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership process.

Timor-Leste is finalising legal measures related to counter-terrorism and human trafficking conventions ahead of expected full membership confirmation next month.

The opening ceremony was attended by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman along with senior ministry officials.

Melaka currently serves as the regional focal point as ASEAN ministers and security officials gather from September 8 to 12 for these meetings.

This event forms part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability”. – Bernama