Anwar, Prabowo discuss regional issues during Aidilfitri visit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday discussed key regional issues following a Hari Raya courtesy visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the discussion included the new tariffs imposed by the United States on ASEAN countries.

He said they also touched on joint efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar affected by the recent earthquake disaster.

“In the blessed spirit of Aidilfitri, I received a courtesy visit this evening from my longtime friend, the President of Indonesia, Bapak Prabowo Subianto.

“May the spirit of Aidilfitri continue to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in the name of peace and regional prosperity,” he said.

Earlier, the special aircraft carrying Prabowo and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.52 pm.

He was welcomed by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman, before proceeding past a static guard of honour by 28 officers and personnel from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Captain Nor Saifullah Mahmad @ Mohammed.

This marks Prabowo’s third visit to Malaysia since assuming the presidency in October 2024.

The aircraft carrying Prabowo and his delegation later departed for Indonesia at 9.58 pm.