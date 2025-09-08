Anwar praises Anutin’s leadership for Thailand’s democratic progress

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the crucial leadership role of his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Thailand’s democratic progression.

Anwar extended his congratulations to Anutin following his official appointment as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister, acknowledging this significant political transition.

The Malaysian leader emphasised Thailand’s essential position in maintaining regional stability within the ASEAN community through his Facebook post today.

Anwar expressed Malaysia’s anticipation for continued close bilateral cooperation in developing the shared border and advancing mutual trade interests.

He further highlighted the importance of promoting welfare initiatives for both nations’ citizens as a key aspect of their ongoing partnership.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the 58-year-old leader of the Bhumjaithai party, officially assumed office on Sunday after receiving royal endorsement.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Thailand’s political leadership landscape following the recent governmental transition. – Bernama