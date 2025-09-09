England prepared for racist abuse in Serbia World Cup qualifier

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane has confirmed the team has discussed UEFA’s three-step protocol for discriminatory behaviour ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The England squad faces Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, which has had its capacity reduced by 15% due to previous fan behaviour issues.

FIFA previously punished the Football Association of Serbia for discrimination and racist abuse during a match against Andorra in June.

England experienced racist abuse during their 2019 trips to Montenegro and Bulgaria, with Kane serving as captain during both incidents.

The Bayern Munich striker stated England’s players are prepared to leave the pitch if necessary following UEFA protocols.

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols from UEFA’s point of view,“ Kane told reporters on Monday.

“Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.”

Kane emphasized that while prepared for potential incidents, the team’s primary focus remains on football.

England manager Thomas Tuchel expressed hope that the high-stakes qualifier between the group’s top two teams would proceed without incident.

Serbian fans have been warned by their football association’s general secretary Branko Radujko to behave or risk damaging their World Cup hopes.

Radujko stated that any inappropriate reaction could result in playing decisive matches behind closed doors.

The FSS has urged Serbian fans to support their national team in the right way against England.

Kane referenced England’s handling of the situation in Bulgaria, stating the team would respond similarly if necessary.

The England captain noted that while difficult to discuss hypothetical situations, the team is prepared for any eventuality.

These discussions come amid ongoing concerns about racist behaviour in football stadiums across Europe.

The match represents a crucial fixture in World Cup qualifying Group K, with England currently five points ahead of Serbia.

Both teams recognize the importance of the match for their World Cup qualification hopes to the 2026 tournament in North America.

The football authorities hope the focus will remain on sporting competition rather than off-field incidents.

Serbian officials have specifically warned fans that misconduct could force them to play Albania behind closed doors.

The reduced stadium capacity reflects ongoing concerns about fan behaviour at Serbian international matches.

England’s preparation includes both tactical discussions and contingency planning for potential discriminatory incidents.

The team aims to balance competitive focus with appropriate responses to any unacceptable behaviour from spectators.

Football authorities continue to emphasize the importance of respectful support and fair play in international competitions. – AFP