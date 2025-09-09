Malaysia beat higher ranked Palestine 1-0 in international football match

MALAYSIA delivered a commanding performance to secure a 1-0 victory against higher-ranked Palestine in a Tier 1 international football match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Striker Joao Figueiredo scored the decisive goal in the third minute by converting a low cross from Quentin Cheng on the right flank.

Figueiredo nearly doubled the lead in the 24th minute but saw his close-range effort saved by Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada.

Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi tested Hamada again three minutes later with another shot that was comfortably gathered.

Palestine, ranked 98th in the world, came close to an equaliser during second-half added time through a Wessam Abou Ali free kick that struck the post.

The victory maintained Malaysia’s unbeaten record under head coach Peter Cklamovski with three wins and one draw since his appointment.

Heritage player Richard Chin made his national team debut when he replaced Quentin Cheng in the 80th minute.

This win marked Malaysia’s first victory over Palestine since a 4-3 triumph during the 2002 World Cup Qualification in Doha.

The national team will next face Laos in Vientiane on October 9 before hosting the return fixture on October 14 in their Asia Cup Qualification campaign. – Bernama