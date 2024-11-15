Anwar presents 50 copies of Al-Quran with Spanish translation to Islamic Association of Peru

LIMA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented 50 special-printed copies of the Al-Quran, along with its Spanish translation, to the Islamic Association of Peru, here.

The event took place during the Prime Minister’s engagement session with the association, led by its President, Murad Hamida.

Anwar said during the 30-minute meeting, their discussions centred around the development of the Muslim community in the country.

“They also praised Malaysia’s continuous efforts in advocating for the rights of Muslims in Palestine and Lebanon who are oppressed by the Zionist Israeli regime,” he said.

Also discussed was Malaysia’s commitment to facilitating halal certification processes and supporting Islamic education and da’wah efforts among the Muslim community in Peru, he added.

Anwar arrived here on Nov 12, marking his first official visit to the Latin American region since assuming Office in November 2022.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Peru, a western South American country is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and in the east by Brazil.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million is hosting the APEC meetings for the third time after 2008 and 2016.