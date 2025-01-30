KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented a contribution to stage four breast cancer patient Chai Pau Chin in Kuantan, Pahang in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The contribution, comprising cash, mandarin oranges and a food basket, was delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi and Semambu state assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang, who visited Chai at her home.

“Hopefully, this small contribution can help ease her burden and bring some joy to Chai and her family.

“Let us all pray for her recovery and strength as she faces these challenges,” according to a re-post on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page today.