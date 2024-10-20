Anwar provides aid to former Raub MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided aid to former Raub Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Mohd Ariff Sabri Abdul Aziz, who is undergoing rehabilitation treatment following a stroke.

The financial aid, to help ease Mohd Ariff Sabri’s burden in meeting the cost of treatment, was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during a Ziarah MADANI session recently.

“I pray that Datuk Ariff gets well soon and is given strength in facing this challenge. His good deeds to the people will always be remembered and appreciated,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Mohd Ariff Sabri, 68, was the Raub MP for one term after winning the 13th general election in 2013 under the DAP banner.

Mohd Ariff Sabri, also known by his pen name Sakmongkol AK 47 in his blog, did not contest the 14th GE.

Before joining DAP in 2012, Mohd Ariff Sabri, the Pekan UMNO Information chief for four years since 2000, was also the Pulau Manis state assemblyman in Pahang for one term from 2004.