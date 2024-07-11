$!Rediscover Singapore Science Park with immersive, exploratory experiences at HIDDEN Agenda and more

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Singapore Science Park, renowned for its vibrant ecosystem of deep tech, life sciences and sustainability companies, will play host to a series of immersive, exploratory experiences for gamers, collectors, families and young adults seeking a more rewarding way to spend their weekends.

Jointly created by CapitaLand’s Singapore Science Park and HIDDEN, an award-winning games company, this initiative will enliven the park with engaging experiences that reveal its hidden stories, secrets, and innovations. Showcasing lesser-known facets–from creative workspaces to green spaces and research communities–the programme invites participants to connect with the park’s spirit of discovery and innovation at every turn.

Kicking off the new activities is HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter, a one-day festival that welcomes both enthusiasts and newcomers to explore the world of pop culture, gaming and collectibles, on 16 November 2024, at Ascent, Singapore Science Park.

Open to the public for free, the festival invites everyone to experience, connect and play, as they dive into the immersive worlds of puzzle solving adventures, tabletop role-playing games (RPGs), board games and more.

-> Experience: Join the HIDDEN Agenda Race to solve challenging puzzles and uncover clues around Singapore Science Park in a unique adventure blending the physical with the virtual. Shopping vouchers worth S$1,500 are up for grabs for the top three teams. What hidden agenda will you encounter as you seek answers from the unknown?

-> Connect: Meet collectors and hobbyists as you explore a vibrant marketplace filled with exclusive action figures, rare trading cards and coveted pop culture memorabilia. What are the hidden stories behind these collectibles?

-> Play: Step into new worlds with tabletop games, RPG demos and live-action role playing (LARP), where participants dress up and portray their favourite movie or comic book characters to play a live game. Will you reveal your hidden agenda in these adventures?

The day-long activities aim to help participants explore exciting experiences, discover new collectibles, and meet fellow fans in the community. Collectors, for example, are in for a visual feast, as there will be eye-catching large-format statues of famous characters on display throughout the event.

HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter marks the start of HIDDEN Agenda, an initiative to transform Singapore Science Park into a dynamic environment where discovery awaits at every corner. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, HIDDEN Agenda combines entertainment, education, and adventure to help visitors discover its many interesting attractions.

At their own time, guests can also join the self-guided HIDDEN Odyssey game. Prompted by clues from the Void Deck Cat AI chatbot over WhatsApp, players will discover interesting parts of Singapore Science Park that they have not known before.

“We are excited to partner with HIDDEN to create a unique gamification experience that highlights selected stories and innovations within Singapore Science Park,” said Chew Peet Mun, Managing Director for Investment and Development at CapitaLand Development Singapore.

“The event uses the present to celebrate the past, and ropes in our tenants including retail outlets and restaurants in the area. It is a good showcase and an open invitation to the public to come experience the work, live and play vibrancy of the park.” he added.

“Working with Singapore Science Park, HIDDEN will help visitors discover interesting gems and attractions through engaging activities that reward their curiosity and adventurous spirit,” said Lim Yee Hung, Co-founder of HIDDEN.

“Through these immersive activities, a broader audience can connect with the spirit of exploration and creativity that defines the park,” he added.

The latest efforts at Singapore Science Park builds on HIDDEN’s earlier success in developing interactive games and activities in Singapore. Since May 2022, similar HIDDEN games have attracted more than 40,000 players to explore Singapore in a new, immersive way.

In January this year, the HIDDEN game was part of Singapore Science Park’s first alternative food festival, ‘Flavours of Tomorrow’. In April, the HIDDEN game was part of a national effort to promote the rich heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods. Partnering the National Heritage Board, HIDDEN provided a virtual quest in Katong-Joo Chiat to help launch the Heritage Activation Node (HAN) initiative to uncover the untold stories that make communities special.

HIDDEN games are also going global. The interactive experiences they offer are expected in New Zealand later this year, as part of an effort to help promote Maori culture and heritage throughout the country.

This is a testament of HIDDEN’s strengths in storytelling, game design and technology to engage audiences through immersive experiences. Over the years, the company’s unique chatbot-led games have won multiple awards, including the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023 and 2024.

