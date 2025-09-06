Anwar recalls two-year prison term for defending poor in Baling

BALING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today recalled the 1974 Baling Demonstration which led to his arrest under the Internal Security Act 1960 in Kamunting, Perak.

According to him, the event, which involved the struggle to defend the fate of the poor in this district with a group of students, is still fresh and has not faded from his memory.

“It was In 1974, several years after the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein launched the New Economic Policy to ensure the well-being of the people through a two-pronged approach, including the eradication of poverty regardless of race.

“Three years later, the problem of poverty emerged significantly due to the sudden drop in rubber prices. Smallholders lived in very miserable conditions.

“They got up, marched from Baling, all the way to Alor Setar and when the news reached Kuala Lumpur, we also stood up to support them. So I was given a two-year leave of absence in Kamunting,” he said.

He said this when he officiated the closing ceremony of the Kedah People’s MADANI Programme, here today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the measure of a country’s success was not just being able to drive great growth, increased investment with convincing figures.

On the contrary, he made it clear that it was about how the revenue was distributed to the most marginalised people.

Anwar said the biggest test of a leader is when given power and responsibility is to carry out as best as possible and ensure the people receive various benefits from every policy made.

“I remember that I went to prison for two years for the Baling issue. Why? To defend the plight of the poor. So don’t miss the opportunity to practise, when you have power, try to implement it with trust as best as possible,“ he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. - Bernama