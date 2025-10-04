Anwar receives Guangxi Governor and delegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy visit from Guangxi Governor Lan Tianli and his delegation, reflecting the deep and long-standing relationship between Malaysia and China, especially with Guangxi as an important regional partner.

According to Anwar, Guangxi is China’s gateway to ASEAN and plays a significant role in facilitating bilateral trade and investments.

“I told them that Malaysia is looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s April 15-17 state visit, and we exchanged views on potential bilateral trade between ASEAN (and China) and strengthening cooperation in digital and artificial intelligence (AI),“ he wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He said Malaysia aims to become a regional hub for AI leadership and invited leading Chinese AI companies to consider establishing their regional headquarters here.

“We also discussed efforts to advance the ‘Two Countries, Twin Parks’ initiative involving the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), which is progressing with 19 approved projects worth RM25.68 billion and is expected to generate more than 10,000 job opportunities,“ he said.

To date, RM20.77 billion has been realised and 7,572 jobs created, which demonstrates the significant benefits of the Twin Parks cooperation to Malaysia’s economy and workforce.

China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 16th consecutive year in 2024, with trade totalling US$106.04 billion (RM484.12 billion).