Anwar’s approach to resolving religious controversies should be emulated

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent approach to resolving controversies related to racial and religious sensitivities serves as a commendable leadership model.

Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) chief executive officer Danial Rahman, in a statement, highlighted that Anwar’s leadership, marked by calmness, clear communication, collaborative problem-solving, and cultural sensitivity, has proven to be highly effective.

Referring to the recent issue involving temples and mosques, Danial said that one key step was addressing the situation with composure and providing factual explanations to counter misinformation, such as claims that the government had forced the relocation of the temple.

“Anwar and his team explained that the land was sold in 2012, long before the MADANI administration, reaffirming the government’s role as a mediator rather than an instigator of the controversy.

“Moreover, instead of merely issuing official statements, the Prime Minister and his team also provided daily updates on the legal context, acknowledged past shortcomings, and outlined the basis of the resolution. Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa also played a crucial role in ensuring the issue was resolved amicably, preventing it from escalating into a legal dispute. Her efforts were widely praised,“ he said.

Danial noted that Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif personally engaged with stakeholders, demonstrating Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) commitment to being more approachable and responsive.

“Also present were Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Seri M. Ramanan and Batu Member of Parliament Prabakaran Parameswaran. Their presence was not merely symbolic but reinforced the government’s commitment to representing all races,“ he said.

Danial emphasised that the government actively countered misinformation, particularly when public discourse was clouded by political manipulation, despite legitimate concerns from civil society regarding the protection of heritage sites and places of worship.

“The dangerous narrative suggesting that the government’s engagement with temples would make Malay Muslims appear weak is both false and highly irresponsible,“ he said.

He said this was not the first time Anwar had taken proactive measures to ease rising tensions.

In the controversial Thaipusam sketch incident, the prime minister met the three radio presenters involved during an iftar with the media.

According to the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, Tunku Nashrul, the prime minister advised them to “always carry the message of unity in line with the spirit of MADANI, which emphasises compassion and respect.”

“It may seem like a simple gesture, but its symbolism is significant. Leadership is not just about making policies or steering ministries—it requires leaders to be on the ground, engaging directly with the people and being present in crucial moments.

“Anwar’s approach of facilitating and calming tensions to create win-win solutions is not easily achieved. Is his effort undervalued? Perhaps. Meaningful results often don’t make sensational headlines or viral TikTok clips. But that doesn’t mean they should be dismissed,“ he said.

He believes that unity is not built overnight but cultivated through consistent acts of respect, daily empathy, compromise, and the courage to lead without fear.

According to Danial, the MADANI government’s approach has fostered a uniquely responsive governance culture, ensuring the country remains harmonious.