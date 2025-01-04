KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 49 individuals from 17 families affected by the gas pipeline blaze on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, this morning have been evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Masjid Putra Heights community hall as of 1 pm.

“The evacuees are provided with food, personal hygiene kits, bedding, drinking water, and snacks to ensure their comfort,“ the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) said in a statement today.

The ministry added that the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM) is collaborating with agencies, such as the Ministry of Health, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and Malaysian Volunteer Department to ensure the safety and welfare of the victims.

Meanwhile, the public is advised to stay away from the fire site and follow instructions from the authorities to ensure safety.

Those affected in need of assistance can contact KPWKM’s 24-hour Talian Kasih via the toll-free number 15999, WhatsApp at 019-26 15999, or the Talian Kasih mobile app.