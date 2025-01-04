SERDANG: As of 4 pm, 67 of the 145 victims of the gas pipeline blaze on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, are still receiving treatment at four public hospitals.

Based on the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health (MOH), 28 of them are being treated at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, 24 at Hospital Cyberjaya, 13 at Hospital Putrajaya, and two at Hospital Ampang.

The data also shows that 37 individuals are being treated at five private hospitals, with 22 at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, eight at Subang Medical Centre, five at Avisena Hospital, and one at Thomson Hospital. Meanwhile, 41 individuals have been discharged.

Since the incident was reported around 8 am, 106 people received initial treatment at Masjid Putra Heights and Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya, which served as temporary relief centres.

Additionally, 39 individuals sought treatment on their own at public and private hospitals or clinics.

Earlier, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed on Facebook that the fire was fully extinguished at 3.45 pm.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the blaze was caused by a leak, engulfing approximately 500 metres of gas pipeline near a residential area.