Anwar’s diplomacy secures Cambodia-Thailand truce, boosts ASEAN spirit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s success in brokering a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand is a victory for the ASEAN spirit and a testament to his steadfast commitment to dialogue-driven diplomacy.

Chairman of the RIGHTS Foundation, Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff, in extending his heartfelt congratulations, said Anwar’s statesmanship and moral authority have once again demonstrated that principled, inclusive, and dialogical leadership can resolve even the most entrenched regional tensions.

The author of ‘Anwar Ibrahim: Global Justice and Peace Through Dialogue’ noted that the successful ceasefire is not merely a diplomatic breakthrough but a victory for the ASEAN spirit, for regional stability, and, most importantly, for the people of Cambodia and Thailand, who deserve peace and security.

“I hope this will inspire further efforts to institutionalise dialogue and preventive diplomacy within ASEAN and beyond,” the former Senator and Member of Parliament said in a statement today.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire amid rising tensions along their disputed border, following a special meeting held in Putrajaya chaired by Anwar today.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai affirmed their commitment to de-escalation, agreeing to an immediate ceasefire and a return to normalcy effective from 2400 hours (local time) on July 28, 2025.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia had escalated since May 28 following a skirmish between troops near the disputed Preah Vihear border area, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.