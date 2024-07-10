Anwar’s govt focuses on anti-corruption and good governance in Malaysia’s development

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the commitment to cleaning up systemic corruption and ensuring good governance as the key pillars of his Unity Government’s achievements since taking over the country’s administration in November 2022.

In a recent interview with renowned British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Anwar highlighted the significant strides his government has made in improving Malaysia’s political and economic landscape, while addressing criticisms of his coalition’s alliances and governance.

“We have to clean up the mess of systemic corruption,” Anwar stated, referring to Malaysia’s struggle with corruption scandals in recent decades, notably the 1MDB scandal.

The Prime Minister also noted the introduction of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) as a major step towards increasing transparency and ensuring accountability within the government.

He also stressed that all tender processes are transparent now and that there are no more negotiated tenders, which is a route to squander public funds.

During the interview, Anwar also touched on the difficulty of balancing political realities with his reformist agenda, especially after his Pakatan Harapan coalition formed the Unity Government with Barisan Nasional, a former political rival, to ensure political stability.

“We have to move on. It is a coalition, but the principles have been made clear – no tolerance for corruption and abuse of power - and the focus is on economic development,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that his government remains steadfast in its anti-corruption efforts, with investigations continuing into individuals accused of misusing public office for personal gain.

“If you use the office to amass billions of dollars, I will not stop investigations just because you happen to be in the opposition or the government,” he said, referring to ongoing corruption cases against political figures.

When asked about the decision to drop corruption charges faced by his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Anwar clarified that the decision was made by the Attorney-General, not by him personally.

“It is an independent decision by the Attorney-General. I did not drop the case,” he explained.

Anwar also gave assurance that large-scale corruption cases are still being pursued and that his administration remains committed to stamping out corruption.

In discussing Malaysia’s broader political landscape, Anwar emphasised the importance of multiracial and multireligious harmony, describing Malaysia as a model for peaceful coexistence.

“In a world where there is so much trust deficit, contradictions, hypocrisy, and racism, Malaysia must showcase that a multiracial, multireligious country can thrive through good governance and tolerance,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated his journey from political imprisonment to becoming the country’s leader, acknowledging that his experiences have deepened his resolve to fight for human rights and justice.

“When you have been a victim of abuse and violations of human rights, you develop a greater passion for freedom, tolerance, and humanity,” he said.

During the interview, Anwar also acknowledged the concerns surrounding the Sedition Act, saying that the Act was primarily used to protect Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy.

“Yes, the Sedition Act involves (protection for) the sultans and the rulers in this country. Even the Constitution provides that protection,” he said.

After almost two years in office, Anwar said his focus remains on ensuring that his government delivers on its promises.

“The challenge for any political elite is to honour their commitment and execute policies consistent with what they have pronounced in the past,” he remarked.

“Insya-Allah, we will continue to showcase Malaysia as a country committed to good governance, multiracial harmony, and economic development,” he said.