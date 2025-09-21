Cuepacs urges civil servants to strengthen integrity and service quality

KOTA BHARU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all civil servants to continue strengthening their integrity to maintain public confidence in the government sector.

Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat stated that the organisation consistently monitors integrity levels among civil servants to prevent any involvement in corruption or misappropriation issues.

He acknowledged that certain weaknesses involving the civil service have been exposed by some parties but emphasized that the general perception does not reflect the actual situation.

Adnan stressed the need for more prudent measures to protect the reputation of civil servants during his speech after officiating the launch of the 17th Triennial General Meeting of the KADA Staff Union 2025 at the KADA Headquarters.

He expressed satisfaction that civil servants remain focused on providing the best service to the people and the country despite challenges.

Adnan added that the excellence of public sector services aligns with the advantages civil servants enjoy through the government’s salary increase implementation that began last year.

The remaining salary increments are scheduled for implementation next January according to the government’s plan.

He concluded that these advantages should translate into ensuring the best service delivery system for both the people and the nation. – Bernama