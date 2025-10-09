Anwar seeks prayers from Malaysians for smooth 2026 Budget tabling process

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appealed to all Malaysians to pray for a smooth process during the tabling of the 2026 Budget tomorrow.

He made the request when met by media after reviewing final preparations for the budget at the Ministry of Finance today.

“Pray that everything goes well, God willing (insya-Allah),“ Anwar said.

The Prime Minister, who also serves as Finance Minister, arrived at approximately 3 pm for the review session.

He was greeted by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican was also present to welcome the Prime Minister.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar attended the session.

Director-General of Public Service Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz was also among the officials present.

Anwar spent about 30 minutes reviewing the 2026 Budget operations room located in the Main Hall.

He also socialised with MOF personnel involved in preparing the budget document.

A total of 320 MOF officers and staff from various divisions participated in budget preparation.

They represented divisions including the Tax Division and Fiscal and Economic Division.

Personnel from the International Division and National Budget Office Division were also involved.

The Budget Team contributed significantly to the document preparation process.

Anwar posed for photographs with top management of each group involved in budget preparation.

The photo session took place in the main lobby of the Ministry of Finance.

The Prime Minister had previously stated that the MADANI Budget 2026 would reflect government priorities.

It will showcase the country’s direction for next year with focus on championing the people.

The budget emphasises strengthening the economy and reinforcing sustainable foundations.

It also aims to reinforce the nation’s inclusive development foundation.

Anwar is scheduled to table the Fourth MADANI Budget in Parliament at 4 pm tomorrow. – Bernama