PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will begin an official visit to Russia tomorrow (May 13), which will run until May 16, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit includes official engagements in Moscow from May 13 to 15, followed by a two-day programme in Kazan, Tatarstan, from May 15 to 16.

While in Moscow, Anwar is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO), hold meetings with Russian business leaders, and meet with members of the Malaysian diaspora.

In Kazan, he will take part in the 16th International Economic Forum (KazanForum), where he is expected to deliver a keynote address during the plenary session on May 16.

The Prime Minister will also speak at the Strategic Vision Group Meeting and hold bilateral talks with the Head (Rais) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

“This visit reflects Malaysia’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic, and strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as trade, higher education, and technological development,” Anwar said in a statement delivered by his senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, today.

This will be Anwar’s second meeting with President Putin, following their last encounter on Sep 4, 2024, at the 9th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.