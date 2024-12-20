Anwar slams critics, vows to drive nation’s reform agenda

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to driving the nation’s reform agenda.

In this regard, he criticised individuals who “kowtow” to tyrants and corrupt figures before but now accuse the government of failing to implement reforms over the past two years.

“I take issue with them. Some of them said nothing about corruption before. You want us to effect change? I’ve already begun with good governance. I’ve ensured that no minister or government leader can influence decisions in the tender process. To me, this is very important.

“I can’t speak for what happened 10 years ago, but I can assure you that over the past two years, we have neither conceded nor compromised on this,” he said during the launch of the book Lim Kit Siang: Malaysian First Volume 1 and 2 here today.

Anwar attributed the greed and plundering in the country to a fundamentally flawed system under previous administrations.

He also stressed the importance of the current government being strong and united, warning that failure could result in a return to racial and religious bigotry.

“Now, if we want to sustain our force, then, number one, make sure that we know that our mandate is to effect reform, not compromise... You think after going through hell, back and forth, 10 years in prison, 10 years back and forth, courts, you think I have forgotten (the reform agenda)? No.

“So bear with us and support our efforts. The stronger the support, the faster we can implement reforms. As you’ve seen, actions against big tycoons and billionaires receive very little support, particularly from the elites,” he said.

Anwar said the government remains steadfast in its reform agenda and urged the people to trust and rally behind these efforts.