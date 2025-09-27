Anwar thanks Italy and Spain for naval support to Gaza flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to the governments of Italy and Spain for deploying naval warships to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla convoy en route to the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, Anwar also conveyed words of encouragement to the GSF participants who were getting closer to their destination.

He stated his hope that strength and perseverance would be with the flotilla participants as the world continues to stand with them.

The GSF voyage across the Mediterranean Sea carries food supplies, medicines and a message of peace, urging an end to war and famine, while demanding the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

A total of 34 Malaysians are part of the GSF mission, which is currently in international waters near Greece and expected to enter the yellow zone before arriving in Gaza waters at the end of this month.

They are among activists from 45 countries sailing to Gaza to break the blockade on the enclave, remaining steadfast despite facing obstacles and threats, including drone attacks.

Malaysia was the first country to officially recognise the mission through the Prime Minister’s support. – Bernama