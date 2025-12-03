Anwar urges corporate sector to adopt schools nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: Corporate entities and government-linked companies (GLCs) are encouraged to implement a ‘school adoption’ initiative to help improve schools nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in making the suggestion, said support from corporate companies and GLCs could help address various infrastructure issues in schools.

“In 2023, there were 8,600 severely damaged toilets in schools across Malaysia. Imagine our children having to use such facilities, it is totally unacceptable as far as I’m concerned.

“So the least we can do is to try and resolve part of this problem, I think it is time that we (those who are) blessed by Allah SWT with some wealth or facilities, should undertake some measures to redeem and reduce the pressures (problems),” he said in his speech during the Prime Minister’s breaking of fast event with corporate entities and GLCs today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he has instructed Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department to coordinate this effort with the Education Ministry.

“If we can directly monitor 200 schools, it will make a significant difference,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged corporate companies and GLCs to participate in the ‘Kampung Angkat MADANI’ (Adopted Village) programme to further develop rural areas.

“Every general manager, Tan Sri, Datuk Seri and company leader should choose a village and help develop it in collaboration with government agencies,” he said.

He expressed confidence that with corporate participation, the number of Kampung Angkat MADANI projects could increase to 400 from the initial target of 200.

Kampung Angkat MADANI is an initiative under the Dana Komuniti MADANI (DKM) aimed at helping rural communities launch economic projects, eradicate poverty and improve essential infrastructure and amenities.

The Prime Minister also extended his appreciation to Public Bank Bhd for reinstating the ‘Anugerah Hadiah Bahasa’ to promote the Malay language at all levels.

“Recently, I received confirmation from Public Bank (to revive this award). When I was in government previously, we initiated the language award at the university, college, secondary and primary school levels, including Chinese and Tamil schools,” he said.