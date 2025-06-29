Success: The Insight Story – Have a clear vision, and the passion to chase it

TRINITY Group founder and managing director Datuk Neoh Soo Keat shares his views and thoughts with SunBiz.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My leadership journey began with humble roots and hard lessons. At just 11, I was helping my family make ends meet by selling vegetables at the Kuantan wet market, while balancing it with my schoolwork. To earn a bit of pocket money, I sold my mother’s fried noodles to classmates. Every sen counted back then and those early years taught me the true meaning of hard work, resilience and resourcefulness. But at the time, all of it was purely for survival.

It was when I was 13, I started selling plastic and began observing how small traders conducted business. That opened my eyes. I noticed one common trait among successful people: when faced with adversity – they didn’t ask “Why me?” they said, “Try me.”

Those experiences not only shaped my work ethic but also my outlook. From an early age, I learned the importance of staying grounded in strong values, thinking ahead with a clear vision, and having the grit to persevere.

More importantly, I realised that no one achieves success alone. Long-term partnerships and meaningful collaboration have played a defining role in shaping the leader I am today.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

When assessing talent, I look for people who are adaptable, forward-thinking, and open to growing with the business, especially in a fast-evolving landscape shaped by technology. We are already seeing how certain roles, such as architectural design or construction planning, can be streamlined using AI (artificial intelligence).

Take Industrialised Building System (IBS) as an example: it will help us reduce up to 70% of labour and manufacturing time, allowing us to build faster, smarter, and with greater consistency. This kind of efficiency opens new possibilities.

Today, we operate with a team of 80 people. Assume that Trinity targets to achieve a GDV (gross development value) of around RM1 billion annually. Now imagine if we could leverage AI and automation, not to replace our talent, but to empower them. With the right tools in place, the same team could potentially handle RM10 billion worth of projects over the same period.

It's not just about increasing output, but unlocking higher-value work and better outcomes without overextending our resources. That’s the future I’m envisioning for and I need talent who are willing to grow with Trinity. We want team members who are versatile enough to explore adjacent sectors such as aviation maintenance, co-living spaces or even high-pressure fields like crisis communication.

For instance, if false information about a safety issue at one of our sites goes viral, I want people in our team who are trained to manage the narrative quickly, professionally and in a way that protects our reputation and reassures stakeholders.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

The property industry is evolving, and so are people’s expectations of what “home” means. With the rise of IBS and new living models like co-living, we are seeing a shift, especially among younger Malaysians. Unlike my generation, many now prioritise flexibility. For them, renting is a lifestyle choice that allows them to move freely and focus on experiences. The same mindset applies to work, your office can be anywhere your laptop and phone are.

That does not mean homeownership is losing relevance. It’s taking on new meaning. Today’s buyers are more conscious, they want homes that are strategically located, convenient and, most important, well-built. They may not be chasing large landed properties, but they still want a place that reflects their identity, gives them control over their space and offers long-term financial stability.

That’s why we are seeing growing demand for compact, well-designed units that offer value, convenience and future-ready features. At the same time, the rental market is expanding. Build-to-rent, real service apartments and flexible living arrangements will become important segments, but they exist alongside, not in place of, homeownership.

In short, Trinity’s role as developer is to evolve with the market by providing options that match different life stages and priorities, whether it’s owning your first home or finding a flexible space to live and work.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career or own business?

Back in 1986, I experienced one of the toughest chapters of my life. I failed my SRP (Sijil Rendah Pelajaran) because I did not pass Bahasa Malaysia. Around the same time, my grandmother passed away, my father lost his job and we were forced out of our rented home.

It felt like everything was falling apart. Then my father gave me a life-changing choice – use our entire savings of RM50,000 to either start a business or return to school. I chose education and with renewed focus, I not only passed the SRP but went on to become one of the top students in Form 5. That led me to pursue a degree in urban and regional planning at UTM. That early failure didn’t break me, it gave me purpose.

Over the years, I learnt that failure is never final. Those who have stumbled often have the potential to achieve even greater success if they stay determined.

I believe that one must have a clear vision and the passion to chase it. Whether you want to be a barista, a musician or a developer, loving what you do is essential; it’s what keeps you going during hard times.

Map out your journey. If your goal is to be a CEO by 40, plan backwards, become a general manager by 35, a manager by 30, and so on. Progress needs structure. Choose the right people to walk with you. Collaborating with those who share your vision will take you further than trying to go it alone.

At Trinity, our mission has always been to provide shelter for all, and that has not changed. That purpose, along with the passion I have for town planning, gives me the strength to overcome challenges without complaint. It is the same kind of commitment I hope to see in the next generation of changemakers.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Mentorship, to me, is about learning how to read yourself before you try to lead others.

The mentors who made the biggest difference in my life were not just the ones who taught me what to do, but those who helped me avoid costly mistakes. They guided me with life principles, not just business strategies. That kind of mentorship saves you years of trial and error. It helped me become more self-aware, knowing my strengths, recognising my blind spots and understanding how my actions impact others. That clarity is what shaped my leadership style today.

Mentorship does not always have to come from someone older. Sometimes, even a short conversation with someone with the right experience can completely shift your thinking. The key is to stay open to learning, always.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received in your career?

The best piece of advice I have ever received is simple yet profound: Always treat others with fairness and respect. Never look at anyone as being lesser than you. This principle has guided me throughout my career.

It's why Trinity today has managed to have zero legal cases. We treat everyone with value, from our staff to our homebuyers. Everyone plays an important role, and when we show them respect, it builds trust and form strong relationships.

At the end of the day, people want to feel appreciated. When you lead with fairness, it creates an environment where everyone, whether it's your team or homebuyers, can thrive together.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

It would be Tan Sri Robert Kuok.

He went through incredibly tough times during the war, including the heartbreaking experience of losing his brother, and still had to find the strength to break the news to his mother. His story resonates with me because it’s rooted in our shared Malaysian history and the kind of hardship that builds real character.

If I had the chance, I would not just talk business with him. I would want to hear his thoughts on human values, how we can stay down to earth no matter how far we go. I would also want to hear his perspective on policies that could help build a more united, progressive Malaysia for our future generation.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and what did you learn from it?

The biggest challenge I have faced was during the 2008 global financial crisis and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. Both times, the market was filled with uncertainty. Buyers held back, and many developers struggled to move even a single unit.

Instead of retreating, I stayed focused. We believed in our product, kept prices competitive and leaned on Trinity’s reputation for delivering ahead of schedule. We also adapted our approach, reaching buyers through a mix of traditional channels, social media and EDMs.

What I learnt is this, every crisis brings with it an opportunity. If you are willing to adapt, stay grounded in your principles, and move with clarity. You cannot always control external conditions, but you can control how you respond. And often, that makes all the difference.

What man-made innovation confounds you and why?

While I believe in the potential of AI, one innovation that truly concerns me is deepfake technology. We have seen how powerful AI can be in improving efficiency, decision-making, even scaling up businesses, but when used irresponsibly, it becomes a real threat. Deepfakes can mislead the public, damage reputations, and have even been used in scams, impersonating well-known figures to trick unsuspecting individuals.

This is why all of us need to keep learning and adapting. Every era brings new challenges, and we must be ready, not just with skills, but with awareness. Do not let a setback hold you down forever. Stay alert, stay informed and always keep moving forward.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Climate change should not just be seen as a problem, it’s a push for us to innovate. For the property industry, it’s a chance to adopt stricter building practices and rethink how we plan and construct. Yes, enforcement will be a challenge, but with the right mindset and collaboration, this is a golden opportunity to do things better for the long term.

Malaysia’s greatest brand(s)?

Shangri-La Hotel and Jimmy Choo.

A must-read for every business owner or manager is ...

Rich Dad, Poor Dad and Robert Kuok: A Memoir.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

One, iron will; two, sticking to my principles and resilience; and, three, true passion for my work

What’s a leadership lesson you learned the hard way?

One lesson I learnt the hard way is that complaining doesn’t solve problems, taking action does. Early in my career, I faced moments when things didn’t go as planned, delays, financial pressure, tough negotiations. At first, it was easy to get frustrated and complain. But I soon realised that energy spent complaining could have been used into solving the issue.

As a leader, people look to you for direction, not excuses. So instead of asking “Why me?”, I started asking “What can I do now to fix this?” That shift in mindset changed everything.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind as a leader?

I hope to be remembered as someone who stayed true to our purpose, ‘Building Excellence, Creating Legacies’. That means more than just constructing buildings; it’s about creating lasting value for communities. I want the homes Trinity has built to stand tall and strong for generations, serving as a reminder that quality, vision, and heart can leave a lasting mark.