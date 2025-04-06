PETALING JAYA: Popular Korean-French bakery café chain Tous Les Jours has officially landed in Malaysia with not one, but two flagship outlets – marking its highly anticipated return to the local food scene.

The first outlet opened its doors today at Sunway Pyramid, with another set to launch at Sunway Velocity on June 14, making them the brand’s first stores in Malaysia under a new master franchise agreement signed in January 2025.

“This is a proud moment for us – not one but two Tous Les Jours havens now open to Malaysian fans of fresh, high-quality baked delights,” said Jaclyn Tan, Chief Marketing Officer of Stream Empire Holdings, during the launch event at Sunway Pyramid today.

“From the rich aroma of our freshly baked loaves to the fine craftsmanship of every pastry, these new outlets are all about creating memorable everyday moments,” she added.

The twin launches follow a strategic partnership between SEH Food, a subsidiary of Stream Empire Holdings, and South Korea’s CJ Foodville, the brand owner of Tous Les Jours.

CJ Foodville’s Southeast Asia region head, Jeong Soo Won, said the pace of the brand’s rollout reflects the strength of the collaboration.

“We’re excited to reconnect with Malaysian customers. The swift opening of these stores speaks volumes of our shared vision, and we’re confident Malaysians will once again embrace the warmth, flavours, and charm of Tous Les Jours,” he said.

Meaning “Every Day” in French, Tous Les Jours is renowned for its fusion of classic European baking techniques with contemporary Korean flavours. The menu features a wide variety of premium breads, pastries, and cakes – from crusty sourdough to delicate cream-filled buns – crafted to suit Malaysian palates.

The two new outlets serve as key anchors in Tous Les Jours’ mission to become Malaysia’s leading premium bakery café brand, tapping into the country’s deep love for Korean culture and artisanal food.

For updates and more tasty treats, follow @touslesjours_my on Instagram or visit Tous Les Jours MY on Facebook.