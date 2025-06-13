KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the site of the administrative building of Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Alam Shah in Cheras, which was destroyed in an early morning blaze on Tuesday.

Anwar arrived at around 2.25 pm and was briefed for about 20 minutes by the Fire and Rescue Department regarding the incident.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Bandar Tun Razak member of parliament; the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa; and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The Prime Minister also visited the proposed site for the construction of a temporary teachers’ room, and mingled with the students and educators of the school.

On Tuesday, the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre said in a statement that it received an emergency call regarding the fire at 4.15 am.

According to the statement, the third floor of the building houses the teachers’ room, meeting room, file room, laboratory and several other rooms, but there were no casualties involved, while the cause of the fire and amount of damage are still under investigation.