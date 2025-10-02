PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to continue strengthening the values of integrity among its officers and rank-and-file by emphasising that the government will not compromise on corrupt practices.

He said the government’s goal is clear and the practice of corruption and violations against efforts to elevate the nation’s status will be met with stern action.

“Irrespective of who the individual is... don’t ever smear the good name of the department and destroy the people’s trust in us,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the 43rd International Customs Day celebrations here today.

His text was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to all Customs staff for their services and sacrifices in boosting the country’s revenue and maintaining peace in the country.

Anwar also reiterated that integrity and trust are the main pillars of the civil service.

He said the incident involving six JKDM officers under Ops Airways in connection with a smuggling syndicate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Centre should serve as a reminder.

Recently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested 13 individuals, including six Customs officers, under Ops Airways for suspected involvement in a vape syndicate at the KLIA Cargo Centre.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the JKDM played a strategic role in driving national development through revenue collection and empowering safe trade chains.

Realising the enforcement body’s important role, Anwar said the government has allocated RM60 million to JKDM as well as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) through Budget 2025.

“This is among the initiatives to strengthen the government’s effort to protect the country’s wealth by ensuring there is no leakage of the people’s money,” he said.

Anwar also reminded JKDM of a new challenge that it faces in line with technological advancement, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the era of “post-truth”.

“Crimes of those days are no longer committed in the same way these days. So, the preparedness of the Customs staff today must align with the increasingly challenging times and technological literacy while our ability to be more creative in enforcement must be a priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he is confident of the JKDM personnel’s capability to continue bringing in encouraging revenue to the country as well as combating the crime of smuggling more effectively.

Anwar also said that the JKDM revenue collection in 2024 stood at RM65.57 billion, which is RM10.40 billion more compared to the previous year.

“An extremely proud achievement. Congratulations, it proves JKDM’s capability to contribute to the sustainable MADANI economic growth,” he said.

Also present at the event today were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Customs director-general Datuk Ani Rizana Mohd Zainudin.