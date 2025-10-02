APAD revokes lorry company licence over Bukit Kajang toll crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency has revoked the operating licence of a lorry company involved in the recent fatal accident at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza.

APAD announced the revocation takes effect immediately following investigations into the September 27 incident.

Investigations revealed the company failed to install a Global Positioning System device on the lorry involved in the crash.

The agency also found the company had neglected to prioritise the safety of other road users.

APAD executed the licence revocation under Section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

The company is now prohibited from operating or providing any services using vehicles registered under the revoked licence.

APAD emphasised it will not compromise on cases involving dangerous driving of land public transport vehicles.

The agency warned such negligence could lead to accidents endangering road user safety.

APAD reminded all licensed operators to strictly adhere to stipulated conditions to prevent licence revocation.

Last Saturday’s accident involved a lorry suspected of experiencing brake failure along with a car and two sports utility vehicles.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of a baby boy and left seven other people injured. – Bernama