APM handled over 12,000 coastal emergency cases since 2009

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force has managed more than 12,000 coastal emergency incidents since 2009, highlighting the critical need for beach lifeguards nationwide.

Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed revealed Malaysia’s 4,800-kilometre coastline presents both beauty and significant risks, with over 600 drowning cases recorded each year.

He emphasised APM’s vital role as the third line of national security in disaster preparedness, search and rescue operations, and public emergency education.

APM beach lifeguards must continuously enhance tourist safety, strengthen national reputation, and protect public lives according to Aminurrahim.

He delivered these remarks during the Civil Defence Lifeguard Challenge 2025 opening ceremony at Teluk Cempedak Beach.

The event was officially launched by Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Aminurrahim described CDLC as both a competition and a platform for evaluating lifeguard competence, discipline and courage.

The third CDLC edition featured 14 contingents from APM state and training centres alongside six government agency teams.

Participation included eight contingents from the Civil Defense Student Corps and eight from Pahang Civil Defense School Cadets.

This year’s event aimed to elevate rescue procedures to international professional standards using International Life Saving Federation disciplines.

Tournament events encompassed Beach Sprint Relay, Beach Flag, Surf Board Relay and Run-Swim-Run competitions.

Additional disciplines included Ocean Endurance, Rescue Tube and Rigid Inflatable Boat races.

The Sarawak contingent claimed victory with a RM4,000 cash prize while Kedah secured second place earning RM3,000.

Sabah finished in third position receiving RM2,000 according to final standings.

Sarawak APM contingent chief Captain Madihi Habib described his 31-member team as comprising new faces selected through district, zone and state level competitions.

His team conducted thorough preparations before competing in the challenge according to Captain Madihi.

CDLC serves to evaluate beach lifeguard efficiency, discipline and emergency response capabilities he added. – Bernama