KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is prepared to provide humanitarian aid to victims of the earthquake that struck Myanmar yesterday, resulting in significant loss of life and affecting millions.

APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said that, leveraging its experience and expertise in disaster management, the agency is on standby to deploy a specialised team to assist in search and rescue operations.

“APM comprises trained medical officers, rescue teams, and logistics experts experienced in disaster response, to ensure operations are carried out efficiently and effectively.

“We are waiting for official instructions from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and are on standby for deployment at any time if required,“ he said.

He added that the team is also equipped with specialised tools and equipment to conduct the operations as well as to deliver emergency assistance swiftly and effectively.

Among the specialised equipment at its disposal are the Leader Sentry, which detects building stability, the Leader Hasty, a wireless technology used to locate buried victims, and the Lighting Drone, which provides emergency illumination and video surveillance for nighttime operations.

“Malaysia remains committed to regional cooperation and continues to play a key role in humanitarian aid and disaster management within ASEAN.

“In line with the standards set by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, every mission adheres to international protocols, ensuring that rescue teams are equipped with technical expertise, advanced equipment, and systematic operating procedures,” he emphasised.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the United States Geological Survey recorded a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake striking Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock at approximately 6.20 am.

The tremors were felt in Chiang Mai and Bangkok in Thailand as well as Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.