PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has unanimously acquitted musician and composer Yasin Sulaiman of all drug-related charges that previously resulted in his life imprisonment sentence.

According to FMT, A panel of three judges, including Justices Datuk Che Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, and Datuk Azmi Ariffin, reversed the High Court’s earlier ruling that had sentenced Yasin to life in prison and 16 strokes of the rotan.

While overturning the severe penalties, the Appeal Court reinstated the original sessions court decision that requires Yasin to be placed at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak state, where he will remain at the discretion of the Sultan of Selangor.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Che Ruzima stated that the lower court erred in dismissing expert testimony from Dr. Ian Lloyd Anthony, a consultant forensic psychiatrist from Hospital Bahagia.

“After thorough review, we conclude that the evidence presented by the defence witness is not hearsay, as it was based on direct observation of the appellant,“ Justice Che Ruzima was quoted as saying.

The court also noted that Yasin’s bipolar disorder diagnosis was well-documented in medical reports from multiple institutions, including Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM, and Pantai Hospital, with records showing the condition was first detected in 2007.

Yasin was represented by veteran lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, while deputy public prosecutor P Sarulatha appeared for the prosecution.

The “Mimpi Laila” singer had faced three charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including self-administering cannabis, possession of 193.7g of cannabis, and cultivating 17 cannabis plants at his Kota Damansara residence following his arrest on March 24, 2022.

This ruling overturns the Shah Alam High Court’s August 22, 2024 decision that had convicted Yasin and sentenced him to life imprisonment.