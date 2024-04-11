Applications for NGV transition assistance programme open from today

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of NGV-powered vehicles can now apply for the NGV Vehicle Transition Assistance Programme, following the government’s decision to cease registration and licensing of these vehicles in Malaysia starting next July.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the assistance programme includes three packages- a transition assistance package for eligible NGV taxi drivers, a package for NGV kit removal, and a transition assistance package for single-fuel NGV vehicles.

He said the programme is an initiative by PETRONAS NGV Sdn Bhd (PNGV) for affected groups, namely NGV taxi drivers, single-fuel vehicle owners, and dual-fuel NGV users.

“For the first package, eligible registered NGV taxi drivers will receive a one-time e-voucher worth RM3,000, distributed via the Setel app within 15 to 30 working days.

“The main eligibility criteria are that NGV taxi drivers must possess a valid Driver Card and Vehicle Permit from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and must have been active between Jan 1 and Sept 30, 2024,” he said during a press conference on the National NGV Usage Policy here today.

To prevent abuse, Loke added that individuals registered as NGV taxi drivers after Sept 30, 2024, are ineligible for this package.

For the second package, which involves removing the NGV kit, especially the tank, from modified (dual-fuel) vehicles, including taxis, Loke said that all costs will be fully covered under the programme, and the service must be done at registered workshops.

Meanwhile, the third transition assistance package offers a one-time payment to eligible vehicle owners, based on the current market value of the vehicle as assessed by an independent appraiser.

The main eligibility criteria for this package require that single-fuel NGV vehicles must be registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and active from Oct 1, 2021, to Sept 30, 2024.

“Owners who accept this offer must send their vehicles to an Authorized Automotive Treatment Facility (AATF) for disposal and cancel the vehicle’s registration with JPJ,” he explained.

Loke said this measure is to prevent misuse and unauthorised modifications that could endanger the public and that payment for the assistance package will be made within three to seven working days after the issuance of the Certificate of Destruction (COD) and the vehicle deregistration slip (Form K1d) by the AATF representative.

The application deadline for the first and third packages is Dec 31, while the second package ends on April 30 next year. Eligibility checks and applications can be submitted through the website www.peralihanngv.com starting today.

“From July 1, 2025, all dual-fuel vehicle registrations will be automatically updated to petrol-only to prevent revenue leakage and ensure that affected vehicle owners pay road tax fees according to the rates set for petrol-powered vehicles,” Loke added.

He also said that retail NGV supply across the country will be gradually phased out, beginning Oct 1, with the complete cessation of NGV retail supply expected by the second quarter of 2025.