Two killed, 16 injured in Ayer Hitam expressway crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Indonesian men were killed and 16 others injured in a three-vehicle collision on the North-South Expressway near Ayer Hitam. The accident occurred shortly after midnight at KM 80.7 of the southbound lane.

Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station chief, assistant fire superintendent Mohamad Shamin Mohamed Salikin, confirmed the victims as Hidirman, 43, and Zulhadi, 44. Both were trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

The station received an emergency call at 12.44am, prompting a swift response from rescue teams. A Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, along with seven personnel from Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng stations, were deployed.

“The crash involved a tour bus, a Volvo tow truck, and a tanker lorry. Rescue personnel found the two men trapped inside the bus and confirmed them dead at the scene,” Mohamad Shamin said in a statement.

Sixteen injured individuals, including the bus driver, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Another 28 passengers escaped unharmed. Special equipment was used to extricate the victims, and the operation concluded at 3.03am.