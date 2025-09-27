Army Chief praises BUDI95 subsidy for easing security forces’ burden

PORT DICKSON: Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has described the government’s BUDI MADANI RON95 subsidy (BUDI95) as a reflection of its concern for the welfare of Malaysians, including security personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said the incentive not only helps ease the cost of living but also represents recognition of the sacrifices made by security personnel in safeguarding the nation’s peace and stability.

“We are deeply grateful to the government for this initiative and hope it will continue for the well-being of the country’s security forces,” he told reporters after officiating at the Passing Out Parade for the 203/2025 Male Recruit Training Series here today.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain expressed hope that the government would continue prioritising the welfare of security forces to further motivate them in discharging their duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty and security.

The BUDI95 initiative came into effect at midnight, with around 300,000 soldiers and police personnel being the first group to benefit from the subsidy, which fixes the price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, compared with the current market rate of RM2.05 per litre.

Army officer Lt Col Muhammad Afifi Azham Mohd, 36, said granting subsidies to security forces as early recipients was a clear recognition of the frontline’s role in protecting the country.

“The incentive is seen as a proactive measure by the government to help ease the people’s cost of living.

“We are grateful for this noble effort, which clearly demonstrates the government’s concern for the people,” he said.

Warrant Officer 1 Mohamad Salleh Kosnon, 41, from the Royal Engineers Regiment, 93 Upkat, Camp here, meanwhile, said the move would help cut his petrol expenses as he commutes weekly to see his family in Kluang, Johor. - Bernamapix