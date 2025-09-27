Traditional games must feature in all programmes, says JKKN

PUTRAJAYA: Traditional games should be made a mandatory element in all programmes and not confined to special festivals alone.

National Department for Culture and Arts director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris stated that these games are heritage attractions that can be promoted by government agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations.

“Traditional games can be innovated to encourage public participation,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Games Festival@Putrajaya 2025.

He emphasised that efforts to strengthen traditional games must be carried out continuously and prioritised in every single programme.

The festival, held in Kuala Lumpur for the past nine years, is being staged in Putrajaya for the first time with the support of Putrajaya Corporation.

This year’s edition features galah panjang, batu seremban, tug of war, blowpipe, and traditional archery among the 25 games listed under the National Heritage Register.

Mohd Amran confirmed that competitions are open to public universities, uniformed bodies, and the corporate sector.

He added that the three-day festival targets 100,000 visitors, which is less than the nearly 150,000 recorded over four days last year.

Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department member Mohd Irwan Mohd Isa said he and nine teammates joined the kelereng game, which involves rolling a bicycle rim with a stick.

“We want to revive these old games for the younger generation,” said the 43-year-old.

He explained that the game looks simple but requires significant focus and skill to keep the bicycle rim upright while pushing it.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officer Rezzal Muhammad Hazmi, who is competing in traditional archery for the fourth time, said the event is both nostalgic and competitive.

“I’ve never won before, but this year I’m aiming for the title,” said the 38-year-old.

He added that beyond the competition, the event strengthens bonds among participants while bringing back cherished childhood memories. – Bernama